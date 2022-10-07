BCCI President Election: Roger Binny frontrunner to replace Sourav Ganguly - Sources

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly

Re-elections for all the posts of BCCI are set to be held soon. The election for the post of BCCI President is scheduled to be held on October 18 in Mumbai. According to reports, former India cricketer Roger Binny is the frontrunner to replace the present BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Roger Binny was a member of the team that won the first ODI World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. He hails from Karnataka and his son Stuart Binny has also played international cricket for Team India.

Details about the nominations:

The candidates will have to file their nominations on October 11 and 12. It will be followed by scrutiny of nomination papers on October 13. The nominations can be withdrawn till the 14th. If there are more than two claimants, then the voting will take place on the 18th of October.

According to sources, BCCI secretary Jay Shah is also not in the race to become the president, but he will contest again for the same post i.e. secretary.

