BCCI plans to release revised IPL schedule on Monday, Ahmedabad in contention to host final The BCCI officials are expected to release the revised IPL schedule on Monday. All the franchises have been alerted to call back all the players. Meanwhile, the final of the tournament could be shifted from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:

After Pakistan infiltrated Indian airspace and launched several drone and missile attacks on May 8, the BCCI officials were forced to suspend the IPL for a week. As per current developments, the cash-rich league is expected to restart on May 16. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla mentioned that the board is in constant touch with the stakeholders, which include the franchise owners, broadcasters, sponsors and other such parties.

“As of now, there is no decision on IPL. BCCI officials are working out on the solutions. BCCI secretary, IPL Chairman are in talks with franchises and everyone, so very soon we will know about the decision, efforts are being made to resume the tournament early,” said Shukla.

A source close to PTI confirmed that the tournament will begin with the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was further added that the tournament might be played across multiple locations, barring Delhi and Dharamsala.

“All the teams have been asked to call back their players, the tournament will resume either on May 16 or 17 in Lucknow. The final schedule will be shared tomorrow (Monday). Most likely, the matches will be held at four venues and Delhi and Dharamsala won't get to host more matches. All the equipment has already been removed from these venues,” a source told PTI.

The same source also mentioned that Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator could be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, the final could be moved out of Kolkata, due to the rain forecast in the city.

“As of now, there is no change in venues for the play-off stage, but it seems rain can affect the final in Kolkata. In that case, the final could be played in Ahmedabad,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the final could take place on June 1.