BCCI plans to expand IPL from 2028; two cities shortlisted as new franchise destinations: Report

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League could welcome two additional teams from the IPL 2028 season, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) examining the possibility of expanding the competition amid rising franchise valuations and growing investor interest.

Pune and Vadodara are among the cities being considered for the proposed additions, although no final decision has been taken. According to a Mint report citing people familiar with the discussions, the exercise remains at a preliminary stage, with the board evaluating potential locations and commercial prospects.

The timing of the proposed expansion is significant, as it would coincide with the next IPL media rights cycle, covering the 2028-2032 period. Each new franchise could attract a valuation exceeding $1 billion, which reflects the growing financial appeal of the tournament.

Several international and domestic investors are reportedly exploring opportunities. These include private equity firm Permira, West Asian sovereign wealth funds, Asian state-backed investment organisations, American family offices and major Indian business groups. Some ultra-high-net-worth individuals are also considering participation through minority investments.

Why sudden change in plans?

The interest comes after two major ownership transactions significantly raised the benchmark for IPL franchise valuations. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were acquired by a consortium involving the Aditya Birla Group, Bennett Coleman and Co, Blackstone and Bolt Ventures for $1.78 billion. Rajasthan Royals were separately bought by a group led by the Lakshmi Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla at a reported valuation of $1.65 billion.

Meanwhile, Pune has previously been associated with two IPL teams. Pune Warriors India competed between 2011 and 2013 before withdrawing from the tournament following a financial dispute with the BCCI. Rising Pune Supergiant subsequently represented the city in 2016 and 2017, reaching the final in their second season before losing to Mumbai Indians by one run.

Vadodara's potential inclusion would strengthen Gujarat's sporting profile, with the city situated approximately 110 kilometres from Ahmedabad, home of Gujarat Titans.

The IPL's previous expansion took place ahead of the 2022 season, when Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans entered the competition.

However, the BCCI will need to assess broadcasting demand, commercial viability and the availability of leading Indian players before proceeding. The existing media rights agreement for 2023-2027 was secured for $6.2 billion.

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