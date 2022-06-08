BCCI planning to increase IPL games up to 94 in a season

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI Headquarters

BCCI is planning on increasing the number of IPL games dramatically for the 2023-27 cycle, according to CricBuzz.

The report states that the total number of games in these five years could add up to a staggering 410, and there will be an increase in the number of matches after every two seasons.

For the first two years of the new cycle, the number of matches will be 74 - the same as the recently concluded edition of the league, but for the third and fourth year of the cycle, the number is expected to go up to 84, while the fifth year can have as many as 94 matches, the report states.

CricBuzz also reports that the bidders have been advised to go ahead with the calculation of 410 games and not 370 games. Earlier, a report stated that interested parties sort clarification over the number of games from the BCCI.

There are different packages as far as media rights are concerned. CricBuzz reports that for the Special Package C - there is no confusion as far as the number of games is concerned.

74-Match season - 18 games

84-game season -20 games

94-game season - 22 games

The Current Format

According to the current format, and with the introduction of two new teams, IPL 2022 had 74 games in total. The 10 teams were divided into two virtual groups. The teams in a single group faced each other twice, faced four teams in the other group once and one team twice.

However, right now, there is no clarity as to how BCCI plans to format the tournament if 84 or 94 matches are indeed scheduled for one season.