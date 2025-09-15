BCCI names star all-rounder as 'Impact Player' of the Asia Cup match against Pakistan India defeated Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 clash after chasing down a meagre total of 128 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed star all-rounder with the Impact Player of the match medal after the win.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed star all-rounder Axar Patel the 'Impact Player' of the match medal for India's win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

Axar made a strong impact with the ball and on the field as he took two wickets for 18 in his four overs and also grabbed a catch during India's seven-wicket win over the arch-rivals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Axar controlled the middle phase along with spin partners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy as they choked the Pakistani batters for runs after the powerplay.

The left-arm spinner also scalped the wickets of hard-hitting batter Fakhar Zaman and opposition skipper Salman Agha, while taking the catch of Hasan Nawaz off Kuldeep's bowling.

For his efforts with the ball and on the field, Axar won the Impact Player medal during a dressing room meetup of the Indian team after their Pakistan victory.

While Axar won the 'Impact Player' medal, Kuldeep was adjudged as the Man of the Match for India's win. The left-arm wrist spinner also starred with the ball picking three wickets for 18 in his four overs.

