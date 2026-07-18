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  4. BCCI names replacement for injured Washington Sundar ahead of third England ODI; Check details

BCCI names replacement for injured Washington Sundar ahead of third England ODI; Check details

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced the replacement of the injured Washington Sundar ahead of the third ODI against England, which is slated to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Harsh Dubey
Harsh Dubey Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

With the Indian team all set to take on England in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the replacement for the injured all-rounder Washington Sundar. It is worth noting that 23-year-old Harsh Dubey will be replacing Sundar in the squad.

It is worth noting that the Indian team will look to put in their best performance in the upcoming game, as the clash will be the series decider. Interestingly, the Men in Blue registered a brilliant win in the first ODI of the series, which was their first win of the tour. 

However, England came back with a brilliant performance in the second ODI and levelled the score as they took on India in Cardiff. The performance of Joe Root and his unbeaten knock of 99* runs helped England level the score. 

For the third ODI, both India and England will take on each other in the series decider at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The sides will take on each other on 19th July, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. 

Harsh Dubey’s career in numbers

Speaking of Harsh Dubey, the 23-year-old had a brilliant start to life for the Indian team. So far, Dubey has represented India across two ODI matches; in the two matches, he has taken four wickets to his name and will look to further impress with the ball, considering he is given the chance in the playing XI in the Lord’s clash. 

Furthermore, many eyes will also be set upon Rohit Sharma, considering the form that the veteran batter has been in. With scores of 11 and 26 in the first and second ODI, respectively, fans would be on the lookout for a big score from the 39-year-old.

India's updated squad for the third ODI: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey

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