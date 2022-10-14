T20 World Cup: BCCI names Shami as Bumrah's replacement; Siraj, Thakur named backups

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Shami in action

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the Indian squad on Friday.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami could not take part in the T20 series against Australia due to the Covid-19 infection. Following the series, he also had to sit out of the series against South Africa. Shami who was earlier named in the standby list of the Indian squad did not get a chance to play the practice match, but he has now reached Australia and will join the team ahead of the warm-up match against the Kangaroos on October 17.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches," BCCI said in a statement.

Shami played his last T20I match in the T20 World Cup last year. In the 17 T20Is that Shami played, he picked 18 wickets. He has an economy rate of 9.54.

Shami's performance in his previous five T20I innings:

8th November 2021: Wickets - 0, Runs conceded - 39 (India vs Namibia)

5th November 2021: Wickets - 3, Runs Conceded - 15 (India vs Scotland)

3rd November 2021: Wickets - 3, Runs Conceded - 32 (India vs Afghanistan)

31st October 2021: Wickets - 0, Runs Conceded - 11 (India vs New Zealand)

24th October 2021: Wickets - 0, Runs Conceded - 43 (India vs Pakistan)

The BCCI also declared Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as the backups who will travel to Australia shortly.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Latest Cricket News