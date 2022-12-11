Sunday, December 11, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI name Rohit Sharma's replacement for 1st Test vs BAN, Jadeja and Shami ruled out; domestic star called up

BCCI name Rohit Sharma's replacement for 1st Test vs BAN, Jadeja and Shami ruled out; domestic star called up

Rohit Sharma's availability for the 2nd and 3rd Tests will be decided after consulting with the BCCI's medical team.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: December 11, 2022 19:59 IST
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma | File Photo
Image Source : BCCI Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma | File Photo

BCCI has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as Rohit Sharma's replacement for 1st Test against Bangladesh. His availability for the 2nd Test will be decided after consulting with the BCCI's medical team. 

'India captain Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test,' said BCCI in a statement. 

Jadeja & Shami Fail To Recover

Jadeja and Shami too have failed to recover from their respective injuries and have been ruled out. Other than this, domestic star Jaydev Unadkat has also been called up. 

'Fast bowler Mohd. Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are yet to fully recover from their respective shoulder and knee injuries and are ruled out of the Test series. The selectors have named Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar as replacements for Shami and Jadeja respectively," said BCCI.

Also Read: Steve Smith calls Warner's leadership ban fundamentally wrong; calls him best opener ever for AUS

Unadkat's Time Is Now

Jaydev Unadkat too has been rewarded for his domestic performances. 'The selection committee has also added fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat to India’s squad for the Test series,' the statement read. 

Related Stories
BCCI vs PCB: Shahid Afridi has some 'STERN' words to say related to 2023 Asia Cup & World Cup | READ

BCCI vs PCB: Shahid Afridi has some 'STERN' words to say related to 2023 Asia Cup & World Cup | READ

India Cricket Schedule: BCCI announces schedule for home series against SL, AUS & NZ

India Cricket Schedule: BCCI announces schedule for home series against SL, AUS & NZ

Madan Lal blasts Team India following ODI series loss to BAN; questions fitness and passion

Madan Lal blasts Team India following ODI series loss to BAN; questions fitness and passion

IPL: BCCI invites bids for Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027

IPL: BCCI invites bids for Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027

Unadkat has been in splendid form, and it could be seen through his performances in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

India's updated squad for Tests vs Bangladesh 

KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Latest News