BCCI name India U19's squad upcoming Australia series, Sehwag-Dravid's sons make the cut

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and named India U19’s squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia U19. It is worth noting that Australia will be touring India for the series, and both sides will take on each other across three one-day matches and two multi-day fixtures.

It is interesting to note that the one-day team will be led by Lakshya Raichandani with Yashbardhan Chauhan as his deputy. In the multi-day fixtures, Yashbardhan Chauhan will lead the side, with Lakshay being his deputy.

Furthermore, two interesting additions to India U19’s squad for the series have been Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, who are the respective sons of former India batters Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, and with huge footsteps to follow, it could be interesting to see how the two stars fare in the upcoming series against Australia.

What will India U19’s schedule look like for the series?

Speaking of the schedule for the series, the multi-format series will begin with three one-day matches. The games will be played in Rajkot on September 18, 21, and 23. All three games will begin at 9:00 AM IST, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance in the series.

After the conclusion of the one-day series, India U19 will take on Australia across two multi-day matches. The first clash will kick off on September 27 and will be played until September 30; the clash will also be played in Rajkot.

For the second multi-day game, both sides will gather in Ahmedabad, where India will take on Australia from October 5th; it could be interesting to see how the two sides perform as they lock horns in the series.

India U19 squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel

India U19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav

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