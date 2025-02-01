Saturday, February 01, 2025
     
  5. BCCI Naman Awards 2025 live: Indian stalwarts to be honoured, Bumrah, Mandhana, Sachin to get awarded
Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana will be getting top honours in the BCCI Awards 2025. Sachin Tendulkar is set to receive the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Follow for the latest updates on the BCCI Awards 2025.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Feb 01, 2025 18:40 IST, Updated : Feb 01, 2025 19:01 IST
BCCI Awards 2025 live updates: The annual BCCI Awards take place in Mumbai on Saturday, February 1 with some top Indian cricketers in line for the honours. India legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to receive the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award as he will become the 31st recipient of the honour. 

Indian stars Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana are in line to receive the best cricketers award in men's and women's category. Rising stars Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian and Asha Sobhana are also in line for the BCCI awards. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names are not on the list of awardees. Follow for the latest updates on the BCCI Awards 2025.

 

Live updates :BCCI Awards 2025 latest updates

  • Feb 01, 2025 6:59 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    BCCI Naman Awards 2025 live: Ashwin set to be honoured too!!

    Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in late 2024 is set to receive a special award. Ashwin had retired from all the three formats during the Border-Gavaskar series but has played big role in India's dominance at home in the last decade and more.

  • Feb 01, 2025 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    BCCI Awards 2025 live: What's on the plate?

    Jasprit Bumrah is set to receive the Best Cricketer of the Year award, while Smriti Mandhana will get the same honour in the women's category. India legend Sachin Tendulkar is also set to receive the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

  • Feb 01, 2025 6:45 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    BCCI Awards 2025 live: Time ticking down!!

    We are close to the start of the BCCI Awards. Some star Indian cricketers will be receiving some prestigious honours from the Indian Board. Stay tuned for the updates.

  • Feb 01, 2025 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    BCCI Awards 2025 live: BCCI to honour top cricketers!!

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to honour the top cricketers of the Indian team from last year in their BCCI Awards 2025 ceremony in Mumbai. Several stars are set to attend the event. Follow this space for all the live updates on the BCCI Awards.

