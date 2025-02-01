Follow us on Image Source : BCCI BCCI Awards 2025.

BCCI Naman Awards 2025 live: Indian stalwarts to be honoured, Bumrah, Mandhana, Sachin to get awarded

BCCI Awards 2025 live updates: The annual BCCI Awards take place in Mumbai on Saturday, February 1 with some top Indian cricketers in line for the honours. India legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to receive the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award as he will become the 31st recipient of the honour.

Indian stars Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana are in line to receive the best cricketers award in men's and women's category. Rising stars Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian and Asha Sobhana are also in line for the BCCI awards. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names are not on the list of awardees. Follow for the latest updates on the BCCI Awards 2025.