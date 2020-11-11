BCCI mulling full auction, 9-team IPL for 2021 season: Report

Image Source : IPLT20.COM According to a report, the BCCI is mulling over extending the number of teams to nine for the next edition.

After a glitch-free completion of the 2020 Indian Premier League, the BCCI has already begun to set its sights on the next edition of the cash-rich tournament. It is understood that the IPL 2021 will take place in the traditional window of the tournament -- April/May.

There were also reports that BCCI plans to host the next season of the tournament in India, straight after the completion of England's prospected tour of the country.

Now, according to a report from The Hindu, it is possible that the BCCI extends the number of teams to nine for the next edition. The board is mulling over the move to strike a "financial balance" in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is further reported that the franchise will be based on Gujarat's Ahmebadad, which is also home to the biggest-capacity cricket ground in the world (1,10,000).

The report also suggested that the franchises have been "informally" indicated about a full auction ahead of the 2021 edition.

There were concerns over the mega auctions taking place as per the schedule due to the delay in the 2020 season of the tournament. With the 2021 edition of IPL likely to begin in a little-over-four-months, it was expected that the mega auction would take place after the completion of next season.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians defended their IPL title on Tuesday as they beat first-time finalists Delhi Capitals by five wickets. This was their fifth league title, and all of them have come under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Rohit has won his sixth IPL title, having won his first with Deccan Chargers in 2009.

