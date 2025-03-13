BCCI mourns former India cricketer Syed Abid Ali's passing Former India cricketer Syed Abid Ali represented the national team in 29 Tests and five ODIs from 1967 to 1975. Sunil Gavaskar among others paid emotional tributes to the former all-rounder, who had several memorable moments representing India, including the 1971 Oval Test against England.

Former India cricketer Syed Abid Ali breathed his last in Tracy, California aged 83 where he was living with his family, on March 12. Renowned for hitting the winning runs in the famous 1971 Oval Test, Abid Ali represented in 29 Tests and five ODIs from 1967 to 1975. Labelled as a 'lion-hearted cricketer' by Sunil Gavaskar was a bowling all-rounder, who took 47 Test wickets but played a crucial role in the middle-order with the bat, whether in first-class cricket or in the handful of the ODIs he played.

"Very sad news, he was a lion-hearted cricketer who did anything the team needed. Despite being an all-rounder who batted in the middle order, he opened the batting when needed. Took some incredible catches in the leg side cordon adding an even sharper edge to our wonderful spin quartet," Sunil Gavaskar said of his passing. Abid Ali played for India at all numbers except at 4, 10 and 11. The former India cricketer had six Test fifties to his name including two in Sydney in his debut series.

Abid Ali's List-A career was short but he played three of his five ODIs in the inaugural World Cup and his final appearance saw a 98-ball 70 against New Zealand. Gavaskar sent heartfelt condolences to his family while while mentioning that he was a thorough gentleman and a professional.

The BCCI also mourned Abid Ali's passing. “Shri Syed Abid Ali was a true all-rounder, a cricketer who embodied the spirit of the game. His contributions to India’s historic victories in the 1970s will always be remembered. His dedication and versatility made him stand out. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," said BCCI President Roger Binny.

Mr Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said, "Shri Syed Abid Ali’s all-round skills and his contribution to Indian cricket are quite valued. He was a true gentleman of the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."