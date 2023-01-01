BCCI makes new policy for workload management, 'targeted Indian players' to miss IPL games?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Targeted Indian players to be monitored ahead of ODI World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday made a big decision during a long review meeting. The meeting, which featured Team India's administrators and Indian coach and captain made some key recommendations. One key focus point among them was to manage the Indian players' workload management, keeping in mind the crucial International competitions coming in 2023.

According to the recommendations made in the meeting, "the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023". The decision holds importance for the key players, who have a history of sustaining injuries and sitting out for the International games. The NCA and the franchises will likely monitor which World Cup bound players can be given rest from IPL games if needed, so that they don't get overcooked or injured.

In the recent multi-nation tournaments, the Indian squad missed the services of some star players including Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, all of who got injured. The meeting held lengthy discussions on "issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters" keeping in mind the 2023 ODI World Cup. India will host the 2023 World Cup and the BCCI looks in no mood to miss the key stars' services now.



In the meeting, the Indian Board also decided to make the Yo-Yo Test and Dexa test as part of selection criteria for the matches. According to the statement released by the BCCI, "The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players. Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023."

The review meeting was attended by "BCCI President Mr Roger Binny, Honorary Secretary Mr Jay Shah, Indian Captain Mr Rohit Sharma, Team India (Senior Men) Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket (NCA) Mr VVS Laxman and Chairman of Senior Men Selection Committee Mr Chetan Sharma".

