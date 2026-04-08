BCCI makes addition to match playing conditions for IPL, restricts movements of benched players

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made an addition to the match-playing conditions in the Indian Premier League. As per the new rule, which has been circulated to the franchise managers, the BCCI has curbed the movements of the benched players in an IPL match.

The extra players are not allowed to move around the ground or enter the field unless they are part of the 16-player team sheet, which the captains submit at the time of the toss, a report in Cricbuzz stated. Players who are not part of the 16 cannot enter the field with drinks or bats and cannot send messages to players in the middle.

Players wearing bibs can move around

Moreover, the BCCI has stated that no more than five players, wearing bibs, can move near the boundaries. These batters can be from the team sheet of 16 or from the extra ones, but not more than the stipulated number.

A source told Cricbuzz that the instructions have been given to the teams. "Instructions have been passed to us only recently that all substitutes cannot move around during the match. They are also not allowed to carry drinks onto the field. Only the 16 named in the team for the match can do so. In addition to that, only five outside the playing XI can move around. The others can sit in the dugout, but cannot move between the boundary line and LED advertising boards," said sources as quoted by the website.

Clause 11.5.2 of the Playing Conditions reads, "An individual player may be given a drink either on the boundary edge or at the fall of a wicket, on the field, provided that no playing time is wasted. No other drinks shall be taken onto the field without the permission of the umpires. Any player taking drinks onto the field shall be dressed in proper cricket attire (subject to the wearing of bibs) - refer to the note in clause."

The rule will make of a couple of existing clauses - MPC - 11.5.2 and 24.1.4 - stricter.

Clause 11.5.2 of the Playing Conditions reads, "An individual player may be given a drink either on the boundary edge or at the fall of a wicket, on the field, provided that no playing time is wasted. No other drinks shall be taken onto the field without the permission of the umpires. Any player taking drinks onto the field shall be dressed in proper cricket attire (subject to the wearing of bibs) - refer to the note in clause."

The 24.1.4 clause says, "Squad members of the fielding or batting team who are not playing in the match and who are not acting as substitute fielders shall be required to wear a team training bib whilst on the playing area (including the area between the boundary and the perimeter fencing)."