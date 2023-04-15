Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI looking to have a gap between IPL and WPL, mulling a Diwali window for Women's league

BCCI looking to have a gap between IPL and WPL, mulling a Diwali window for Women's league

IPL started in five days of ending the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League this year.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2023 6:59 IST
WPL, IPL
Image Source : PTI WPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen on keeping a completely separate window for the Women's Premier League (WPL). In 2023, the inaugural edition of WPL was soon followed by 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). There was not much turnaround time between the two leagues. But the BCCI is willing to have a gap between the two tournament and hence, is mulling a Diwali window to organise the WPL. Moreover, the second season is also expected to see the introduction of the home and away format for the five teams in WPL.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is confident that there is separate audience for the WPL with the way the inaugural season went. He has also clairifed that the Diwali window meant that there won't be two seasons in a year. "We are mulling the possibility of scheduling the WPL, in the home and away format, in the Diwali window; not two seasons in a year but just a different time window," he said while speaking to media on Friday (April 14).

"Women's cricket now has a dedicated audience base and this number will only keep growing as we expect an encouraging turnout at the next WPL," Jay Shah further added. He also highlighted the numbers WPL 2023 garnered and is confident that the fan base and following will only increase in the second season and upcoming years. The inaugural edition of WPL reached a massive 50.78 milion audiences while the RCB vs MI encounter garnered the highest TV Ratings. 

"The RCB vs MI was the most watched game with a TVR of 0.41 among all India urban + rural, male + female, 15+ audience. The Gujarat Giants vs RCB match was the second most viewed match with 0.4 TVR. The WPL 2023 bears testimony to BCCI's capability to pull off a first of its kind event, aided by the continued growth trajectory that women's cricket in India is on," Jay Shah added.

Related Stories
IPL 2023: Will Liam Livingstone play for PBKS in their next game? coach Brad Haddin drops update

IPL 2023: Will Liam Livingstone play for PBKS in their next game? coach Brad Haddin drops update

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 23 runs

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 23 runs

IPL 2023: Who is Aarya Desai, KKR's new inclusion for remainder of season?

IPL 2023: Who is Aarya Desai, KKR's new inclusion for remainder of season?

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News