BCCI likely to relax families travelling with players policy on tours: Report The BCCI is reportedly set to relax the guidelines regarding the travel of families as part of the stringent SOPs put in place after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The report has come a few days after Virat Kohli highlighted the importance of families and loved ones on long tours.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly set to relax the policy regarding the restriction of travel of families on tours, which was put in place as part of stringent SOPs following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle in Australia. On tours of over 45 days, the families would be travelling with the player once, only up to two weeks as part of the new rule, however, following Virat Kohli's no-nonsense take on the whole thing, the BCCI is likely to unchain the players for the England series.

As per an ANI report, the players will be allowed to take their families for a full tour pending special permission from the BCCI for the same.

Kohli recently at the RCB Innovations Lab opened up in a freewheeling chat about how grounding coming back from the intensity of matches can be, while staying with families in those empty, lonely hotels.

"It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense, which happens on the outside," Kohli had said.

"I do not think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it is like people who have no control over what is going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away'," he added.

There were reports of the guidelines being followed during the Champions Trophy as well, however, since India were on the way to winning the tournament and eventually did lift the title, the rules seemed to have been relaxed with the players celebrating the moment with their parents, spouses, partners and kids.

"Like, there could be different situations happening in your life all the time. And that allows you to be absolutely normal. Not in a vague sense, but in a very real way that you finish your commitment, your responsibility, and then you come back to your house, you are with family, and there's absolutely normalcy in your house and normal family life goes on. So, for me, that is absolutely a day of immense pleasure. And I would not miss any opportunities to go out and spend time with my family whenever I can," Kohli, who will be part of the RCB for the 18th straight season, further said.

The confirmation is yet to come from the BCCI but the report stated that the players will have to submit a request to the board to be granted permission.