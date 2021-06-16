BCCI lifts ban on spinner Ankeet Chavan guilty of spot-fixing in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Ankeet Chavan.

The BCCI has lifted the ban on spin bowler Ankit Chavan for spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League 2013. With this, he has now become eligible to play in competitive cricket. A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association told news agency ANI that the BCCI has lifted the ban on this player. However, the Cricket Board has not issued any official statement regarding the lifting of the ban.

Back in 2013, Ankeet was arrested in the case of spot-fixing in an IPL match. Along with Ankit, star bowler Sreevats Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila were also detained by the Delhi Police.

All these three players used to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL. After the arrest, Ankit and Sreesanth were banned for life by the BCCI. After this the matter continued to be heard and in July 2015, the Delhi High Court had given a clean chit to these players in the allegations of spot-fixing.

Although the BCCI continued with its ban, Sreesanth did not give up and continued his struggle. The result was that last year the BCCI lifted the ban on this bowler.

After the ban was lifted, Sreesanth also returned to cricket and he appeared in the domestic tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.