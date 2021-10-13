BCCI launches Team India's new jersey days ahead of T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI (TWITTER) Indian cricket board (BCCI) took to social media to reveal the new jersey of Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Indian cricket board (BCCI) took to social media to reveal the new jersey of the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup. An all-star line-up of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were seen flaunting the new kit.

The new kit has been named the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’, as per the post by BCCI. The new kit will replace the 1992 World Cup pattern jersey that the Indian cricket team donned during their Australia tour. MPL Sports, who are official kit sponsors of the team, has opted for a bit lighter shade then the preceding jersey.

"Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted as the board shared the picture on social media.

However, it is understood, the newly launched jersey is not for the upcoming World Cup and will be revealed later. Toeing in line with the ICC rules, the World Cup jersey will be sans the official sponsor 'Byju's' logo on it.

Meanwhile, few fans have shared photos of the World Cup jersey but Indiatvnews.com can't confirm the authenticity of the photos shared. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.