BCCI keen to have a new head coach as Rahul Dravid's tenure ends with Indian team: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) got quite busy as soon as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ended. A squad was to be announced for the ongoing T20 series between India and Australia, there was IPL retention and release day, a week later to be taken care of and the discussions regarding the head coach. The board and Rahul Dravid, whose tenure came to an end with the World Cup are in continued discussions and talks about what the future holds and it seems the BCCI is keen on having a new coach.

As per a PTI report, the BCCI is not taking any decision in haste and wants to clear all this from both parties before reaching a decision. However, a general feeling in the board is that they are looking ahead for a new coach.

"Rahul and the BCCI had a talk about where things stand now. We will respect the decision taken by him. The general feeling is that with the T20 World Cup about 7-8 months away, there is time for a new coach to come in and build a team and set a process. He (Dravid) is quite aware of that,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying to PTI.

The report stated that the BCCI was satisfied with how Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma managed the side in the last couple of years even though the team couldn't win either of three ICC trophies in the period. Hence, the final call will be taken after analysing the decision and considering all situations and angles.

"We are also talking about whether continuity (current coach/captain combination) is needed for the (T20) World Cup. We are hoping to reach a decision soon so that path forward is clear," the source further added.

VVS Laxman, the NCA head, who toured with the side to Zimbabwe last year and Ireland earlier this year, is in charge of the young team currently involved in the five-match T20 series against Australia. Since he knows the ins and outs of the team and the players as well, he is likely to be Dravid's successor, if the former coach's contract isn't renewed.

