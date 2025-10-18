BCCI, ICC issue statement on deaths of Afghan cricketers in cross-border strikes by Pakistan The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that three cricketers lost their lives in an airstrike from Pakistan, following which the board also pulled out from the upcoming tri-series that features Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The BCCI has now reacted to the loss of lives in the airstrike.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the killings of three Afghan cricketers in a reported airstrike by Pakistan in the Paktika province.

Three Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - lost their lives amidst the cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Apart from the three cricketers, five more people lost their lives in the attack, as stated by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Following the attack, the BCCI has also stated it, calling it 'cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province.'

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expresses its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - who lost their lives in the cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province," BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief and condemns this ghastly and unwarranted attack. The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern. The BCCI conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shares in their pain and loss," the BCCI added.

ICC issues statement on the loss of lives

Meanwhile, the ICC has also issued its statement on the loss of lives of the cricketers. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) is deeply saddened and appalled by the tragic deaths of three young and promising Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in a recent airstrike in Afghanistan’s Paktika province," ICC said in a statement.

"The three young men had returned home after participating in a friendly cricket match when they were killed in an attack that also claimed the lives of several civilians. The ICC strongly condemns this act of violence that has robbed families, communities, and the cricketing world of three bright talents whose only ambition was to play the sport they loved.

"The ICC stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and echoes their grief."

ICC chairman Jay Shah mourns the loss of lives

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah also mourned the loss of lives in the attack. "Deeply saddened by the loss of three young Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, whose dreams were cut short by a senseless act of violence. The loss of such promising talent is a tragedy not just for Afghanistan but for the entire cricketing world. We stand in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and all those mourning this heartbreaking loss," Shah said in a post on X.

Afghanistan pull out of tri-series featuring Pakistan

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have also pulled out from the T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. "In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November," a part of a statement from the ACB said.