BCCI invites title sponsorship bids for Team India, no real money gaming and tobacco companies allowed The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has barred online money gaming, Betting or Gambling Services and Alcohol Products, among others, from the bidding process for the title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited bids for title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team after fantasy company Dream11 pulled out following the Indian Parliament's passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The Indian Board has asked for fresh bids for sponsorship and has barred companies dealing in real money gaming, cryptocurrency and tobacco companies.

After the Bill became a low by the President's assent on August 22, Dream11 shut down its real money games and later pulled out from the title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team.

The Indian Board clarified that online money gaming companies can't bid for the sponsorship. "Bidder, including any of its Group companies: (i) should not be engaged in online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services in India or anywhere in the world; (ii) should not provide any online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services to any Person in India; and (iii) should not have any investment or ownership interest in any Person engaged in betting or gambling services in India. To clarify, a bidder, including any of its Group companies, engaged in any activities/business that is prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, is not permitted to submit a bid," stated a press release from the BCCI.

Notably, the last date to submit the Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) is September 12, while the date of submission of the bid documents is September 16.

The Indian Board further stated the 'prohibited brand categories' that are not allowed for sponsorship. "The following list of Brand Categories are not permitted under the IEOI (“Prohibited Brand Categories”):

a) Alcohol Products;

b) Betting or Gambling Services;

c) Cryptocurrency;

d) Online Money Gaming or any such activities prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025;

e) Tobacco; and

f) one which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography," the Indian Board further clarified in the statement.