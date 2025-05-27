BCCI invites service chiefs of armed forces for IPL 2025 final in tribute to Operation Sindoor The IPL 2025 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited the service chiefs of the armed forces for the final in tribute to Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited the service chiefs of the Indian armed forces to attend the final of the Indian Premier League 2025 in tribute to Operation Sindoor, PTI reported on Tuesday. The IPL 2025 final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3 between the last two standing teams that will remain at the end of the three playoff matches.

To honour the armed forces for their efforts during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Board has invited the top-ranked officers of the armed forces. "We have extended an invitation to all Indian Armed Forces chiefs top-ranked officers and soldiers for the IPL final in Ahmedabad to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor," Saikia told PTI on Tuesday.

Saikia said that the Indian Board salutes the "bravery, courage, and selfless service" of the armed forces for the operation in which around 100 terrorists were killed in India's strikes on nine terror camps. He lauded the "heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor".

"As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces and honour our heroes. While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country," Saikia said.

As per the invitation, General Upendra Dwivedi (Chief of Army Staff), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Naval Chief) and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh are set to attend the final.

Operation Sindoor was triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 civilians were gunned down. The retaliatory action led to a brief military showdown between the two arch-foes before India agreed to halt its operations after Pakistan reached out for a cease-fire.