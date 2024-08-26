BCCI introduces prize money for players in all women's and junior competitions to reward domestic performances

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI looks to reward domestic performers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a prize money for the player of the match and player of the tournament award winners for all competitions in women's and junior circuit, BCCI secretary Jay Shah Shah announced on Monday.

"We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women's and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme," Shah posted on social media platform X.

He also confirmed that the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments will also be awarded with the prize money. The move is seen to reward the performances in the domestic circuit.

"Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men. This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit," Shah added.

He thanked the apex council for their support. "A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind," under our Domestic Cricket Programme," Shah further wrote.