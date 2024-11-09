BCCI informs ICC that India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan cricket players.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Indian team will not be travelling to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy in 2025, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on February 19 next year, is originally set to be played at three venues in Pakistan. However, the Indian Board has reportedly informed the International cricket body that the team won't be travelling to the neighbouring nation due to what is understood to be advice from the Indian government.

This would force the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the ICC to look for alternative plans and conducting the tournament in a hybrid model could be one of them. The Asia Cup 2023 was also played in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka after BCCI's denial to send the team to Pakistan in that tournament too.

The report added that the ICC was informed of BCCI's decision earlier in the week, however, it is not confirmed whether the Indian Board has orally communicated to the International Board of its decision. The ICC might be looking for a written communication.

Notably, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi recently said that he had not received an official communication from the Indian Board on this matter. He also stated that no discussions on a hybrid model have taken place and the PCB is not willing to accept that model. "In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling," Naqvi said in a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

"I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have. Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB," he added.

Naqvi also stated that the Indian board would need to give in writing any objections to travel across the border for the 50-over tournament. "If we get a letter from India, I'll have to go to my government and have to abide by their decisions. Pakistan has shown great gestures to India in the past, and we'd like to say clearly India shouldn't expect such friendly gestures from us every time (if they refuse to come).

"The government will decide if Pakistan travel for any future event in India if they don't come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The PCB will not decide that," he said.

In case a hybrid model is adopted, UAE might host India's matches due to its proximity to Pakistan. Sri Lanka is also an option for it.