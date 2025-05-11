BCCI informs franchises to re-assemble players for IPL 2025 restart by May 13: Report The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has reportedly asked all the IPL franchises to re-assemble their players for the resumption of the IPL as the new schedule for the tournament is expected to release soon.

New Delhi:

With the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 was temporarily suspended for a week in light of the political tensions between the two countries.

However, with the ceasefire announced between both India and Pakistan, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and has reportedly asked all the IPL teams except Punjab Kings to report back to their venues by Tuesday, May 13.

The board is looking to come up with a new schedule to resume the IPL very soon. The BCCI also told the franchises to inform their foreign players about the updated travel plan as well.