BCCI forms three-member committee to prevent future incidents after Bengaluru stampede Following the Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives, the BCCI has formed a three-member committee led by Devajit Saikia. New safety guidelines are expected within 15 days, focusing on public safety and future event management, including celebrations.

Mumbai:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formed a three-member committee after 11 lives were lost and over 50 people were injured in the Bengaluru stampede, which took place on June 3. The committee will comprise BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who will also be the chairman of this group. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and Rajeev Shukla will be two other members in the committee.

BCCI has confirmed the development via an official statement. It was also mentioned that fresh guidelines will be in place in 15 days. The new rules will most likely be directed towards public safety in order to avoid such situations in the future. Guidelines regarding trophy celebrations will also expected to be shared.

“In light of the incident that occurred during the victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the Apex Council has decided to constitute a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future. The committee will comprise: Mr. Devajit Saikia (chairperson), Mr Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and Mr Rajeev Shukla,” the official statement read.

KSCA officials resigned after Chinnaswamy stampede

On June 3, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their maiden IPL trophy, beating Punjab Kings in the final, the franchise invited their fans for a trophy parade from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Lakhs of people gathered for the celebration, but unfortunately, the management couldn’t tackle the situation, which led to 11 deaths and other injuries.

After the incident, an FIR was filed against RCB, DNA Entertainment, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). RCB senior official Nikhil Sosale was even arrested, but he was recently released on interim bail. On the other hand, two KSCA officials - Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer ES Jairam, handed in resignations, citing ‘moral responsibility’.

Now, it needs to be seen if the BCCI officials find RCB guilty or they would be cleared with new rules being formed for the future.