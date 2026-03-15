BCCI felicitates India's World Cup winning teams at Naman Awards in New Delhi

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), today, felicitated India's five World Cup-winning teams at the Naman Awards in New Delhi. India won the inaugural U19 Women's World Cup, Champions Trophy, U19 Men's World Cup, Women's World Cup, and the T20 World Cup over the last couple of years, and the players received the mementos for their grand success from the BCCI.

For the unversed, India's U19 Women's team defeated South Africa in the final of the 2025 World Cup under Niki Prasad's captaincy, while the Men's U19 team won the World Cup earlier this year under Ayush Mhatre's leadership. Rohit Sharma led the senior men's team to glory in the Champions Trophy last year while Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls created history later in the year, winning the Women's ODI World Cup.

Recently, the Indian team created history as they won the T20 World Cup for the record third time, beating New Zealand in the final of the tournament comfortably. The last five World Cup titles for India across different categories highlight the massive talent the country possesses and it could also just be the start of India's domination in world cricket.

BCCI honours Dravid, Mithali and Roger Binny with lifetime awards

The BCCI also honoured Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj and Roger Binny with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the BCCI’s highest honour, recognising outstanding service to Indian cricket. Moreover, India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill won the Polly Umrigar award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana took home the same award in the women's category for the astounding fifth time in her career.

The Mumbai Cricket Association also received the award for Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments, having won four trophies and finished runner-up in two during the season.

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