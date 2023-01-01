BCCI design roadmap for 2023 WC, Yo-Yo Test to be part of players' selection criteria

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, GETTY BCCI hold review meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday held a review meeting of the senior men's cricket team. In the meeting, the Indian board has decided that the Yo-Yo Test and the Dexa Test will be part of the players' selection criteria now. The two tests will be implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players. The review meeting was attended by Team India's administrators and Indian coach and captain.

In a statement released by BCCI, the Indian Board announced the key recommendations discussed during the meeting. "The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players. Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023," BCCI wrote.

The Indian Board also highlighted on other key points that were discussed during the meeting. "The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," BCCI added. The meeting was attended by "BCCI President Mr Roger Binny, Honorary Secretary Mr Jay Shah, Indian Captain Mr Rohit Sharma, Team India (Senior Men) Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket (NCA) Mr VVS Laxman and Chairman of Senior Men Selection Committee Mr Chetan Sharma."

The Indian Cricket Team will now play against Sri Lanka in a multi-format limited overs series at home. The series will begin on January 3 with a three-match T20I contest between the two neighbours. The two will then play in a three-match ODI series, starting on January 10.

