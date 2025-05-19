BCCI denies pulling out from Asia Cup and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup The Women's Emerging Asia Cup is set to take place next month in Sri Lanka, while the Men's Asia Cup is slated to be held in India in September. The BCCI has denied any reports of it pulling out from the events.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday denied pulling out from the Men's Asia Cup and the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, brushing aside the reports that claimed the Indian Board's decision to withdraw from the two events.

Reports surfaced that the Indian Board has informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of its decision to pull out from the two ACC events. The Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup is set to take place in Sri Lanka next month, while the Men's Asia Cup is slated to be hosted by India in September.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saika confirmed that the Indian Board has not even discussed any such decision, let alone writing it to the Asian Council. "Since this morning, it has come to our notice some news items about BCCI's decision not to participate in Asia Cup and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC's events. Such news is devoid of any truth as till now, BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding ensuing ACC events, let alone written anything to the ACC. At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and subsequent England series, both men and women," BCCI secretary Devajit Saika said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Due to the recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and the war-like situation that followed it, there were speculations about the future of the two ACC events. The secretary added that any report on the Asia Cup is a matter of speculation currently. "The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level, hence any news or report on that is purely speculative and imaginary. It may be said that BCCI, as and when any discussion on any ACC events takes place and any important decision is reached, same will be announced through media," the statement added.