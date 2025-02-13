BCCI denies permission; families not allowed to travel with team India for Champions Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

After an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials issued new policies for all the players to follow. One such policy included that the families of the players are only allowed to travel with the Indian team in case a series or tournament lasts more than 45 days. In such a scenario, they are allowed for a maximum of two weeks.

During the press conference for the Champions Trophy, India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the new policies but he refused to comment on the matter. However, one of his clips went viral when he was talking to Ajit Agarkar about visiting BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to discuss the policies, particularly the one concerning the involvement of families.

Since then, none of the parties commented on the matter. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, it is now learned that the families will not be allowed to travel with the players for the marquee tournament. As per a senior BCCI source, one of the senior cricketers enquired on the matter but he was told that the policy will be followed for the tournament.

“If anything changes then it is different but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Since the tour is of less than one month, families won't be accompanying the players.

But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as BCCI won't be covering any cost,” he added.

All the other policies are already in full effect. The players are not allowed to travel separately and it was seen in the recent white-ball series against England. The players are also not allowed to carry personal staff during India duty.