BCCI confirms WPL mega auction timings, 277 players set to go under the hammer in the capital The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced the timings for the upcoming WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026 auction that is slated to be held on November 27 in New Delhi.

New Delhi:

The WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 auction is all set to be held on November 27. Ahead of the event, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and unveiled the complete auction list for the event, also revealing the timings for it as well.

It is worth noting that the auction list features 277 players competing for 73 slots, and the event will be held in New Delhi. As for the timings for the event, it is interesting to note that the WPL 206 mega auction is slated to be held at 3:30 PM IST, and the proceedings will kick off with the marquee set of players.

The likes of Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) are a part of the marquee set of players.

A total of 194 Indian players will be a part of the WPL auction

Speaking of the auction, there will be a total of 52 capped Indians, 66 capped overseas players, and 142 uncapped Indians, with 17 uncapped overseas players who will be coming under the hammer in the auction. In total, 277 players will be present at the event.

194 of the 277 players will be Indians, and with the mega auction approaching, it could be interesting to see what changes the teams undergo, as a majority of them would be undergoing massive overhauls ahead of the fourth season of the tournament.

It is also worth noting that a total of 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh. Furthermore, 11 players have registered themselves in the Rs 40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the ₹30 lakh bracket.

