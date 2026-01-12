BCCI confirms LSG batter as replacement for injured Washington Sundar for New Zealand ODI series Washington Sundar has been ruled out for the remainder of the ODI series between India and New Zealand due to a rib injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Sundar's replacement for the next two matches.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed the replacement for the injured Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the ODI series against New Zealand.

The Indian Board has handed a maiden call-up to Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni for the remaining two matches of the series.

"India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset of discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion," BCCI wrote in a statement.

"Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the IDFC First Bank ODI series.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI," it added.

Sundar suffered injury while bowling

Meanwhile, Sundar picked up the injury while bowling during the first innings of the first ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. He suffered the blow in his fifth over and went off the field to never return during the first innings. However, Sundar was needed to bat in the 301-run chase against the Kiwis when the hosts lost a few regular wickets and were in a spot of bother. The Southpaw scored an unbeaten seven off seven, while KL Rahul made an unbeaten 29 as India chased the target down with four wickets in hand and an over to spare.

India’s updated squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni