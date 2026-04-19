BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar gets contract extension till June 2027

New Delhi:

In a major development for the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the board has come forward and decided to extend the contract of former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector of the BCCI for another year. It is worth noting that India has been largely successful under Agarkar’s tenure, securing three ICC trophies.

With the ODI World Cup set to be played next year, the BCCI is looking to secure its roster, and the board has once again shown faith in its current set-up. Giving yet another year to Agarkar at the helm.

"Agarkar didn't seek extension. A selector can continue up to four years in either junior or senior selection committee and five years cumulatively across both committees. Hence Ajit's contract is being renewed and not extended," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

It is worth noting that Agarkar’s ability to take tough calls before major tournaments has been a leading cause for his extension. Under his tenure, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced retirement from Test cricket, and ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill was omitted from India’s T20 World Cup squad, as the board trusted Ishan Kishan in the role instead.

Agarkar joins Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil as the longest serving chief selector

Interestingly, the move to extend Agarkar’s contract will see him become the joint longest-serving BCCI chief selector alongside the likes of Kris Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil, and M. S. K. Prasad, who all held the position for four years each. With the extension, Agarkar’s contract will now come to an end in June 2027.

With the ODI World Cup set to be held in 2027, Agarkar’s extension comes as the BCCI is looking for more and more continuity before the marquee tournament as team India continues their push for the prestigious title.

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