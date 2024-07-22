'We want someone who is.....': Ajit Agarkar explains reason behind Hardik Pandya's captaincy snub

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has revealed that fitness concerns regarding Hardik Pandya forced the selection panel and the team management to not elevate him as captain of the Indian men's cricket team in the shortest format of the game.

Hardik was the designated vice-captain of Team India during their successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign and was seen as next in line for captaincy after Rohit Sharma called time on his T20I career following India's triumph in the Caribbean.

"Regarding Hardik, he's still a very important player for us. Fitness has obviously been a challenge for him... Then it becomes difficult for the coach or selectors... Fitness is a clear challenge and we want someone who is available more often than not....Having said that, we believe Surya has the qualities necessary to be a captain.....," Agarkar told reporters during a press conference on Monday, July 22.

Agarkar also told the reporters that the selectors have already spoken to Pandya regarding the change in his role and that he continues to be an integral part of the team despite captaincy snub.

"We also feel we can manage Hardik better, we've seen what he can do with the bat and ball in the World Cup... We speak to every player, whether their role has changed. And yeah we've spoken to him...," he added.

