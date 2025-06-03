BCCI breaks silence on Mukesh Kumar wearing Virat Kohli's jersey no 18 for India A Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket last month. However, his jersey number 18 was in action in the UK in the first four-day match between India A and England Lions. Mukesh Kumar wore the jersey and was criticised a lot on social media for the same.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally reacted to the controversy around Mukesh Kumar wearing jersey number 18 while playing for India A against the England Lions. Mukesh was trolled and abused on social media for the same. However, a BCCI official has defended the cricketer, now stating that the jersey numbers are not fixed for any cricketer during the India A matches.

Notably, Mukesh wears jersey number 49 for India in international cricket, and if he is picked as a replacement for the Test series against England, then he will only wear that jersey. "Mukesh wore No. 18 during the opening 'Test' match versus the Lions. But when it comes to the India A squad, there are no fixed numbers as jerseys don't have names. Anyone can pick any random number. The jersey numbers are only sacrosanct for international games," the BCCI official told PTI.

This is not the first time that a player has been trolled and abused for wearing a certain jersey number. There was one instance when Shardul Thakur wore jersey number 10, which was famous as Sachin Tendulkar wore it for his entire career. For the unversed, Thakur wore the jersey for an ODI match in Sri Lanka and was forced to change his jersey number later.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh are also expected to get a new jersey number as they are likely to make their debut in the upcoming Test series against England. It is unlikely that any cricketer will get Kohli's jersey number 18, especially after the furore following Mukesh Kumar wearing it in an India A fixture. However, the BCCI is yet to confirm if Virat Kohli's jersey number 18 will be retired forever.