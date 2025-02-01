BCCI Awards 2025: Sachin Tendulkar conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award, Bumrah, Mandhana bag top honours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, GETTY Sachin Tendulkar and Jasprit Bumrah.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar was on Saturday conferred with the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the BCCI Naman Awards 2025. Tendulkar, who is known as the God of Cricket, has become the 31st recipient of the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been honoured with the Polly Umrigar Award for the Best International Cricketer 2023/24. Batting star Smriti Mandhana bagged the Best International Cricketer Award in the women's section as the Indian Board honoured the top performers from the past year.

Tendulkar also addressed the gathering. "Thank you all for coming. I am thankful to the BCCI, I can't thank them enough. They have always been supportive. Truly humbled to have my name in the list of awardees," Tendulkar said after being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The legend also shared a piece of advice for the rising cricketers. "Without cricket, all of us would not have been sitting in this room. You slowly start losing grip over your career. There will be distractions, but do not let it affect you and your career. When you have everything, value the things and behave appropriately. You have plenty of cricket in you, give your everything. Only when it ends, you will realise what you will miss," Tendulkar added.

Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin also received a special Award from the BCCI for his illustrious International career. Ashwin has been one of the greatest match-winners for the Indian team and retired from all formats of international cricket at the end of 2024.

The special event in Mumbai was attended by star current and former cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, coach Gautam Gambhir and Sachin among others.

Bumrah was the star of the Indian cricket in 2024. He played a big role in India winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and in home Test series wins against England and Bangladesh.

The speedster was chosen as the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup as he picked 15 wickets and was the cornerstone in India ending their ICC title drought of 11 years.

Meanwhile, Mandhana was in sensational touch last year too. She was chosen as the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for making 747 runs, the most, in 2024. She had also hit four centuries in the 50-over format alongside three half-tons.