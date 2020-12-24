BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition

Image Source : IPL 2020 Indian Premier League trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday approved the inclusion of two new franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it held its 89th AGM in Ahmedabad.

IPL presently comprises of eight teams, the same number of franchises with which the league had started back in 2008. However, in 2011, IPL did have ten teams with the addition of Pune Warriors India and Kochi Taskers Kerala, but it lasted for only one season. Kochi Tuskers became defunct the following season and IPL was reduced to nine teams. Deccan Chargers became defunt ahead of IPL 2013 and a new frachise, Sunrisers Hyderabad was added to the set up as IPL headed with nine teams in the 2013 edition as well before getting reduced to eight teams as Pune Warriors became defunt.

More to follow...