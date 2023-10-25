BCCI appoints Amol Muzumdar as head coach of Indian women's cricket team

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/ X Amol Muzumdar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed first-class veteran cricketer Amol Muzumdar as the head coach of the Indian senior women's cricket team. The BCCI took to the social media platform 'X' to make the announcement on Wednesday, October 25. Muzumdar was always considered as leading the race to take up the role and hence the announcement doesn't come across as a surprise.

As per a media advisory released by the BCCI, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik "unanimously recommended" Amol's name to take up the prestigious coaching role. It was the trio of Paranjape, Malhotra and Naik who interviewed all the shortlisted candidates who had applied for the role.

Muzumdar opened up on the role and deemed it as a "huge responsibility". He thanked the CAC and the BCCI for the responsibility bestowed on him and mentioned that he would provide the "right preparation and guidance" to the players so that they continue to excel.

"I am deeply honoured and privileged to be appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. I thank the CAC and the BCCI for placing their trust in me and believing in my vision and the roadmap for Team India," told Muzumdar as per the BCCI press release.

"This is a huge responsibility and I look forward to working closely with talented players and providing them with the right preparation and guidance to excel. The next two years are extremely important as two World Cups are scheduled in the period. Together with the coaching and support staff, we will look to tick every box and give ourselves the best chance to succeed,” he added.

The BCCI President Roger Binny and the secretary of the body Jay Shah congratulated Muzumdar on his appointment and promised that the board would extend its full support in his efforts for the national team.

"I welcome the appointment of Mr. Amol Muzumdar as the Head Coach of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. I am confident that under his tenure, the team will continue to rise and perform well across different formats of the game. The team has consistently delivered impressive performances in bilateral and multi-nation events, and I am certain our players will benefit immensely under Mr. Muzumdar's guidance and roadmap," said the BCCI President.

"I thank the CAC for conducting a thorough evaluation and selection process to identify the new Head Coach for our national team and I congratulate Mr. Amol Muzumdar on his appointment. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise and possesses a keen understanding of the modern game. The BCCI is strongly committed to women's cricket and will continue to provide an environment necessary for the team to excel both on and off the field. The Board will fully support Mr. Muzumdar and work closely with him to help our players reach their full potential," told Shah.

