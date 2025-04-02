BCCI announces Team India's international home season fixtures, Guwahati to host Test match for first time India will be hosting the West Indies and South Africa in a busy home season from October to December. In a historic moment, Guwahati will be hosting its first-ever Test match as it will play host to the second Test between India and South Africa in November.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the fixtures of Team India's international home season for 2025. In a packed home season, India will be hosting West Indies and South Africa at home from early October to mid-December.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the schedule for Team India (Senior Men) international home season for 2025. The upcoming season promises thrilling encounters as India face off against West Indies and South Africa across Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is)," BCCI said in a statement.

India will host the West Indies in two Test matches from October 2 onwards, while they will host the West Indies in an all-format series from November 14 onwards. Meanwhile, Guwahati will be hosting its maiden Test match as it plays host to the second and final Test of the series against South Africa from November 22 to November 26.

India's home season will begin with a two-match Test series against the West Indies. The first game will be played in Ahmedabad from October 2 to October 6, while Kolkata will host the second match from October 10 to 14.

The Proteas will then travel to India for an all-format series that begins with two Test matches. The first Test will be played in New Delhi from November 14 to 18, followed by the second contest in Guwahati from November 22 to 26.

The Men in Blue will then play three ODIs on November 30 (Ranchi), December 3 (Raipur) and 6 (Vizag), followed by a five-match T20I series as the Indian team gears up for the T20 World Cup defence in early 2026.

The five-match T20I series will begin on December 9 in Cuttack, followed by the second match on December 11 in New Chandigarh. The caravan will then move to Dharamsala for the third T20I on December 14, followed by the fourth one on December 17 and the final one on December 19.