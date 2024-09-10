BCCI announces squads for second round of Duleep Trophy, India A get new captain as Gill answers call of duty

Follow us on Image Source : JAY SHAH/X Duleep Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the second round of the Duleep Trophy. India A Captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep will not compete in the second round as they have been named in India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

Pratham Singh of Railways, Akshay Wadkar of Vidarbha, and Shaik Rasheed of Andhra will replace Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel respectively. Mumbai's left-arm orthodox bowler Shams Mulani will replace Kuldeep Yadav and Aaqib Khan of UPCA will replace Akash Deep in the second round.

Mayank Agarwal has been named the captain of India A in the absence of Shubman Gill.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant of India B have been replaced by Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh. Wicketkeeper-batter Himanshu Mantri has also been added to the India B squad.

Allrounder Axar Patel who was a part of Team D will be replaced by Nishant Sindhu of Haryana. India D's Tushar Deshpande has been ruled out of the second round with a niggle and will be replaced by Vidwath Kaverappa.

Notably, Team C will remain unchanged for the second round.

Updated India A squad:

Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Aaqib Khan

Updated India B squad:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK)

Updated India D squad:

Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vidwath Kaverappa