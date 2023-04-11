BCCI announces schedule for 2023-24 domestic season, 1846 matches to be played

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saurashtra Ranji team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the 2023-24 domestic season on Tuesday (April 11). The season will get underway in June and the matches will go on till March 2024. A whopping 1846 matches are slated to take place during this period with the season starting with the Duleep Trophy from June 28. in July, Deodhar Trophy will commence while in October, Irani Cup will be played. While the Duleep and Deodhar Trophy are zonal tournaments, Irani trophy will see the Rest of India side take on the Ranji Trophy winners of the previous edition.

The domestic T20 competition, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will start from October 16 after the Irani Cup concludes and will go on until November 6. Notably, the performers in this tournament get a chance to be picked at the IPL auction that is generally scheduled in December month. Another marquee domestic white-ball tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy, is scheduled to start on November 23 and will run until December 15. As many as 38 teams will fight it out in these two competitions with two groups seven teams each and three groups of 8 teams each.

The much-awaited tournament of the season, Ranji Trophy, will commence on January 5, 2024 and will run till March 14. Here, the 38 competing teams are divided into five groups - four Elite groups with 8 teams each and and a Plate group with six teams in it. Top 2 teams from each Elite Group will make it to the quarterfinal while the top four teams from Plate group will qualify for the semis.

Meanwhile, the domestic season for Women will begin with the Senior T20 trophy from October 19 to November 9. The remaining two tournmaents - Women's Inter Zonal Trophy and and One-Day trophy is scheduled to be played in November-December 2023 and January 2024 respectively.

Latest Cricket News