BCCI announces India's squad for ODI series against South Africa; Kohli, Rohit in, Rahul named captain

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

KL Rahul has been named captain of the squad that also features Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with Ravindra Jadeja also making his return. Rahul leads the squad as regular captain Shubman Gill is not part of it due to his neck injury, which he picked up during the first Test against South Africa.

Shreyas Iyer, who was named vice-captain in the Australia ODIs, is also not part of the team as he continues to recover from the spleen injury he sustained during the ODI series against Australia last month.

Pant returns, Bumrah rested

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has made a return to the ODI side after last featuring in the 50-over format for India in August 2024. He is among the three wicketkeepers in the squad, with Dhruv Jurel also named in the team

Meanwhile, talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested following his busy international schedule. He is currently playing the two-match Test series against South Africa. Bumrah was part of the Asia Cup 2025 before also featuring in the two-match Test series against the West Indies. Subsequently, Bumrah also played in the T20I series against Australia, while he missed the ODIs.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is back in the team after missing out on the previous ODI series against Australia. He is in line to play his first ODI since the Champions Trophy 2025. Notably, Axar Patel is not in the squad.

The three ODIs will take place on November 30, December 3 and December 6 in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam. The ODIs will be followed by five T20Is from December 9.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel