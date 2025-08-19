BCCI announces India Women's 15-member squad for Women's World Cup, Shafali Verma left out India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup at home has been announced. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team as expected, while Smriti Mandhana is her deputy. Shafali Verma has not been included in the squad.

Mumbai:

The BCCI have announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup with Harmanpreet Kaur appointed as captain on expected lines. Along with her and head coach Amol Majumdar, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also attended the selection meeting that took place at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai. Shafali Verma has been left out despite the head coach, Amol Majumdar, backing her after the England series.

Here's India's squad for the Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana

More to follow...