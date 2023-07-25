BCCI announces India's home schedule for 2023-24 season, Australia ODIs start from September 22

Follow us on Image Source : AP India captain Rohit Sharma during WI Test series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced team India's schedule for the 2023-24 home season on Tuesday, July 25. India's home campaign will being with three-match ODI series against the top-ranked Australia team on September 22 and will finish with five-match Test series against England in March 2024.

India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November, so the Men in Blue are scheduled to play only 16 international home games in the 2023/24 season, which includes 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

