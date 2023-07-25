Tuesday, July 25, 2023
     
BCCI announces India's home schedule for 2023-24 season, Australia ODIs start from September 22

India's 2023-34 home campaign will kick off with three-match ODI series against Australia on September 22.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2023 19:35 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma during WI Test series
India captain Rohit Sharma during WI Test series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced team India's schedule for the 2023-24 home season on Tuesday, July 25. India's home campaign will being with three-match ODI series against the top-ranked Australia team on September 22 and will finish with five-match Test series against England in March 2024.

India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November, so the Men in Blue are scheduled to play only 16 international home games in the 2023/24 season, which includes 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

More to follow...

