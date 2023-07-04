BCCI announces India A squad for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, World Cup winning captain to lead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's squad for ACC Emerging Teams Cup 2023 announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The BCCI has named a 15-member squad for the regional junior tournament along with four deputies. Notably, 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull will be leading the Junior side in the competition.

"The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 to be played from 13th to 23rd July in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The tournament to be played between eight Asian nations will be held in a 50-over format," BCCI announced in a statement.

India's fixture for the tournament, India A to face Pakistan A in the league stage

The BCCI also put India A's complete schedule for the tournament. The Indian Cricket Team is put in Group B alongside Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A. The Indian team will be opening their campaign against UAE A on July 13, followed by their clash against Pakistan A on July 15. The final league stage match will be against Nepal.

The semifinals and final are set to be played on July 21 and July 23, respectively.

Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan named in squad, Nehal Wadhera in stand by

Several young IPL stars have been rewarded for their performances in the Indian cash-rich league. The A squad features Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag and Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan among the 15 players. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma will be Delhi Capitals star Dhull's deputy. Meanwhile another RR player Dhruv Jurel will be the wicket-keeper in the team.

India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

