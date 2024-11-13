Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI announces full schedule for India women's white-ball home series against West Indies and Ireland

BCCI announces full schedule for India women's white-ball home series against West Indies and Ireland

Indian women's cricket team will be hosting West Indies in three ODIs and three T20Is starting on December 15. All three T20Is will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai while Baroda will host three ODIs against the Caribbean side.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 23:55 IST
India women's cricket team
Image Source : GETTY India women's cricket team players during the T20 World Cup game against Australia in Sharjah on October 13, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced India women's schedule for the two home series against West Indies and Ireland on Wednesday. India will be hosting West Indies in a six-match while-ball series in December followed by a three-match T20I series against Ireland in January. 

West Indies women tour of India 2024

  • 1st T20I - 15 Dec, Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
  • 2nd T20I - 17 Dec, Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
  • 3rd T20I - 19 Dec, Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
  • 1st ODI - 22 Dec, Baroda
  • 2nd ODI - 24 Dec, Baroda
  • 3rd ODI - 27 Dec, Baroda

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement