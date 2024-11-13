BCCI announces full schedule for India women's white-ball home series against West Indies and Ireland

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced India women's schedule for the two home series against West Indies and Ireland on Wednesday. India will be hosting West Indies in a six-match while-ball series in December followed by a three-match T20I series against Ireland in January.
West Indies women tour of India 2024
- 1st T20I - 15 Dec, Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
- 2nd T20I - 17 Dec, Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
- 3rd T20I - 19 Dec, Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
- 1st ODI - 22 Dec, Baroda
- 2nd ODI - 24 Dec, Baroda
- 3rd ODI - 27 Dec, Baroda
More to follow...