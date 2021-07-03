Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIDOMESTIC BCCI announces domestic schedule for 2021-22 season; Ranji Trophy to return in November

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the domestic schedule for 2021-22 season. The Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic, will return for a three-month window between November to February.

"The season will commence on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women's One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27, 2021," the BCCI statement read on its official website.

"The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kickstart on October 20, 2021 with the final to be played on November 12, 2021."

The Ranji Trophy will begin on November 16, 2021 till February 19, 2022.

The fifty-over Vijay Hazare Trophy will begin three days after the completion of Ranji Trophy, i.e. February 23, with its final taking place on March 26.

"A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category," read the BCCI statement.

"The BCCI is confident of hosting the domestic season with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount."