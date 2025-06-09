BCCI announces change in venues for home Tests vs South Africa, West Indies: Know updated schedule Team India are slated to play against the West Indies and South Africa across formats during their home season this year. Meanwhile, BCCI has made a change in the venues for the Test series against the two teams. Here's the latest update

New Delhi:

Team India are scheduled to face West Indies and South Africa across formats during their home season this year. The Caribbean side will first tour India for two Test matches, with the series commencing in Ahmedabad from October 2. The second Test of the series, however, has been shifted to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will be played from October 10 to 14.

Possible reason for a change in venues?

Meanwhile, the first Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa has been shifted from New Delhi to Kolkata. The reason for the changes in venues has not been explicitly mentioned, but most likely it has to do with the fog in Delhi during the winter season. Earlier, the Test match between India and South Africa was scheduled to be played in Delhi from November 14, the period when the peak winters are approaching. There are no changes to the venues in the three-match ODI and five-match T20I series against the Proteas.

However, the BCCI have addressed the issue now with the change in venues. Moreover, the Indian cricket board has also changed the venues for the three One-Day matches to be played between India A and South Africa A. The matches have been moved from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Here's the updated schedule

India vs West Indies Test Series

1st Test - October 2 to October 6 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

2nd Test - October 10 to October 14 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

India vs South Africa

1st Test - November 14 to November 18 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

2nd Test - November 22 to November 26 in Guwahati

1st ODI - November 30 in Ranchi

2nd ODI - December 3 in Raipur

3rd ODI - December 6 in Vizag

1st T20I - December 9 in Cuttack

2nd T20I - December 11 - Mullanpur

3rd T20I - December 14 - Dharamsala

4th T20I - December 17 - Lucknow

5th T20I - December 19 - Ahmedabad