BCCI announces cash reward for Team India for record third Champions Trophy triumph Rohit Sharma-led India beat New Zealand in the final to remain unbeaten throughout the Champions Trophy and clinch their third title. This was the Indian team's second ICC title in nine months following the T20 World Cup victory in the West Indies and the USA last year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash prize of Rs 58 crore for the entire Indian team, including the players, the support staff and the selection committee for winning the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE earlier this month. This was the Indian team's second ICC title in nine months following the T20 World Cup victory in the West Indies and the USA last year and the BCCI rewarded everyone involved handsomely by dishing out a reward of Rs 125 crore.

“Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognizes Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes.

This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country.”

Mr. Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI: “The BCCI is proud to honour the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward. Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come.

More to follow...