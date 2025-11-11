BCCI announce U19 A, U19 B squads for tri-series against Afghanistan U19, no Mhatre or Suryavanshi BCCI announced the India U19 A and B squads for the tri-series against Afghanistan U19 starting November 17 in Bengaluru. Ayush Mhatre and Vaibav Suryavanshi were unavailable, with Mhatre playing in the Ranji Trophy and Suryavanshi selected for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Bengaluru:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, November 11, announced the India U19 A and U19 B squads for the upcoming tri-series against Afghanistan U19, beginning November 17. Each side will face the other twice in the league stage, with the top two teams advancing to the final on November 30. All matches are set to be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Notably, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibav Suryavanshi have not been included in either squad. The BCCI clarified that Mhatre is currently featuring in the Ranji Trophy, while Suryavanshi has been selected for the India A side participating in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup, making both players unavailable for this series.

As announced by the selection committee, Vihaan Malhotra of Punjab will be leading the U19 A squad, while Aaron George of Hyderabad will be leading the U19 B squad. The series will mark an opportunity for the youngsters to prove their mettle and also put their names up for the upcoming IPL auction, which is likely to take place in the third week of December.

India U19 A and B squads

India U19 A Squad: Vihaan Malhotra (C) (PCA), Abhigyan Kundu (VC & WK) (MCA), Wafi Kachchhi (HYD CA), Vansh Acharya (SCA), Vineeth V.K (TNCA), Lakshya Raichandani (CAU), A. Rapole (WK) (HYD CA), Kanishk Chouhan (HAR), Khilan A Patel (GCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Mohamed Enaan (KCA), Henil Patel (GCA), Ashutosh Mahida (BCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Mohammed Malik (HYD CA)

India U19 B Squad: Aaron George (C) (HYD CA), Vedant Trivedi (VC) (GCA), Yuvraj Gohil (SCA), Maulyarajsinh Chavda (GCA), Rahul Kumar (PCA), Harvansh Singh (WK) (SCA), Anvay Dravid (WK) (KSCA), R.S. Ambrish (TNCA), B.K. Kishore (TNCA), Naman Pushpak (MCA), Hemchudeshan J (TNCA), Udhav Mohan (DDCA), Ishan Sood (PCA), D Deepesh (TNCA), Rohit Kumar Das (CAB)